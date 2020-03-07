Elmore City-Pernell Schools
March 9-13
Monday
Breakfast: Pancake, sausage, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, baby carrots, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef soft taco, chips and salsa, Mexican salad, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Baked potato bar, BBQ chicken, dinner roll, green beans, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili peans, fruit.
Friday
Spring Break begins, continues March 16-20
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
March 9-13
Monday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Salisbury steak with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Nachos, salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
(Spring Break week of March 16-20)
Whitebead School
March 9-13
Monday
Breakfast: Cereal, blueberries.
Lunch: Turkey and cheese sandwich with lettuce, tomato and pickles, veggie beans, carrots and ranch, applesauce.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, dried cranberries.
Lunch: Chicken fajita, chips and salsa, pinto beans, salad and ranch, pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Mini waffles, cinnamon apples.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, corn, diced pears.
Thursday
Breakfast: Muffin, mandarin oranges.
Lunch: Spaghetti, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic bread stick, orange wedges.
Friday
Breakfast: Pancakes, apple wedges.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, French fries, roasted broccoli, assorted fruit.
(Spring Break week of March 16-20)
Parent/Teacher Conferences
8:30 a.m. to noon
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, March 9
Chicken strips, potato wedges, tomato and cucumber salad, dinner roll, pineapple chunks.
Tuesday, March 10
Pot roast with potatoes, carrots and onions, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, March 11
Scrambled eggs, sausage, sliced tomatoes, biscuit, gravy, mixed fruit cocktail.
Thursday, March 12
Taco salad with lettuce, chopped tomatoes, black beans and corn, cinnamon roll.
Friday, March 13
Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, Brussels sprouts, dinner roll, iced cake.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
