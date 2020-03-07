Elmore City-Pernell Schools

March 9-13

Monday

Breakfast: Pancake, sausage, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, baby carrots, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Beef soft taco, chips and salsa, Mexican salad, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Baked potato bar, BBQ chicken, dinner roll, green beans, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili peans, fruit.

Friday

Spring Break begins, continues March 16-20

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

March 9-13

Monday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit, strawberry shortcake.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Salisbury steak with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Nachos, salsa, rice, beans, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

(Spring Break week of March 16-20)

Whitebead School

March 9-13

Monday

Breakfast: Cereal, blueberries.

Lunch: Turkey and cheese sandwich with lettuce, tomato and pickles, veggie beans, carrots and ranch, applesauce.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, dried cranberries.

Lunch: Chicken fajita, chips and salsa, pinto beans, salad and ranch, pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Mini waffles, cinnamon apples.

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, corn, diced pears.

Thursday

Breakfast: Muffin, mandarin oranges.

Lunch: Spaghetti, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic bread stick, orange wedges.

Friday

Breakfast: Pancakes, apple wedges.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, French fries, roasted broccoli, assorted fruit.

(Spring Break week of March 16-20)

Parent/Teacher Conferences

8:30 a.m. to noon

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, March 9

Chicken strips, potato wedges, tomato and cucumber salad, dinner roll, pineapple chunks.

Tuesday, March 10

Pot roast with potatoes, carrots and onions, cornbread, fruit cobbler.

Wednesday, March 11

Scrambled eggs, sausage, sliced tomatoes, biscuit, gravy, mixed fruit cocktail.

Thursday, March 12

Taco salad with lettuce, chopped tomatoes, black beans and corn, cinnamon roll.

Friday, March 13

Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, Brussels sprouts, dinner roll, iced cake.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you