School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Monday, March 20
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, tater tots, pickle spear, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, March 21
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese, little smokies, green beans, hot roll, fruit.
Wednesday, March 22
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Thursday, March 23
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pockets, corn, salad, fruit, cake.
Friday, March 24
No School
Whitebead School
Monday, March 20
Breakfast: Waffles, cereal, applesauce.
Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, baby carrots, fruit.
Tuesday, March 21
Breakfast: Breakfast bowl, cereal, toast, applesauce.
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, romaine salad, fruit.
Wednesday, March 22
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, peaches.
Lunch: Beef nacho bar with queso and chili beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, March 23
Breakfast: Toast and yogurt, cereal, apple.
Lunch: Corn dog, French fries, cucumber slices, fruit.
Friday, March 24
Breakfast: Sausage and cheese breakfast rollup, gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, green beans, romaine salad, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, March 16 – Pork roast or smothered pork chop, macaroni and cheese, green beans, biscuit, fruit.
Friday, March 17 – Red beans with rice and sausage, oven baked okra, coleslaw, pudding.
Monday, March 20 – Beef or chicken stir fry with rice and vegetables, dinner roll, pineapple, brownies.
Tuesday, March 21 – Chili with or without beans, tomato relish or stewed tomatoes, corn, cornbread or corn chips, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, March 22 – Breaded chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, tater tots, cake.
Thursday, March 23 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, pudding.
Friday, March 24 – Polish sausage with bun or sliced bread, cabbage or sauerkraut, potato wedges, ambrosia.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
