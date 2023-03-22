School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, March 23
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pockets, corn, salad, fruit, cake.
Friday, March 24
No School
Monday, March 27
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, toast.
Lunch: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, hot roll, fruit.
Tuesday, March 28
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, salsa fruit.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, ranch beans, French fries, fruit.
Wednesday, March 29
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, salad, garlic stick, peach cobbler.
Thursday, March 30
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Beef tacos, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa, fruit.
Friday, March 31
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, potato wedges, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, March 23
Breakfast: Toast and yogurt, cereal, apple.
Lunch: Corn dog, French fries, cucumber slices, fruit.
Friday, March 24
Breakfast: Sausage and cheese breakfast rollup, gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, green beans, romaine salad, fruit.
Monday, March 27
Breakfast: Muffin, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, break stick, green beans, romaine salad, fruit.
Tuesday, March 28
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, March 29
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, peaches.
Lunch: Beef hot dog, potato wedges, baby carrots, fruit.
Thursday, March 30
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, apple.
Lunch: Cheese personal pizza, baby carrots, cucumber slices, fruit.
Friday, March 31
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, French fries, romaine salad, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, March 23 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, pudding.
Friday, March 24 – Polish sausage with bun or sliced bread, cabbage or sauerkraut, potato wedges, ambrosia.
Monday, March 27 – Open face roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, fruit.
Tuesday, March 28 – Chicken alfredo, broccoli, tossed salad, garlic bread, cake.
Wednesday, March 29 – Breaded fish or fish sticks, tomato-onion-cucumber salad, spinach, dinner roll, cookie.
Thursday, March 30 – Beef pot roast with carrots and potatoes, green beans, biscuit, pudding/gelatin.
Friday, March 31 – Ham or turkey sandwich with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle, vegetable soup, bar/cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
