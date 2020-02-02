Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Feb. 3-7
Monday
Breakfast: Waffle, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Country fried steak, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Oatmeal with toppings, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, biscuit, roasted carrots, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken taquitos, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza round, caesar salad, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Feb. 3-7
Monday
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, salad, green peas, roll, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, fruit, salsa.
Lunch: Hamburger with cheese, pickles, tomato and lettuce, tater tots, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, baked beans, salad, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, fruit, salsa.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Feb. 3-7
Monday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, cinnamon apples.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, carrots and ranch, corn, diced peaches.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Egg and cheese biscuit, blueberries.
Lunch: Tacos and salad, pinto beans, chips and salsa and applesauce.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, sliced strawberries.
Lunch: Hamburger, tater tots, lettuce, tomato, pickle, carrots and ranch, diced pears, cookie.
Thursday
Breakfast: Cereal, dried fruit mix.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, steamed carrots, green beans, hot roll, orange wedges.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, apple wedges.
Lunch: Steak fingers, potatoes and gravy, green peas, assorted fruit.
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Feb. 3
Beef stew, side salad, mandarin oranges, cornbread, iced cake.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Bacon and cheese frittata, fruit salad, sautéed spinach, biscuit, apple turnover.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Cheeseburger, relish tray, tater tots, lemon pudding.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, cream of broccoli cheddar soup, crackers, apricots.
Friday, Feb. 7
Stuffed bell pepper casserole, refried beans, corn, chips, salsa, cinnamon roll.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
