Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Feb. 3-7

Monday

Breakfast: Waffle, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Country fried steak, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Oatmeal with toppings, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken and noodles, biscuit, roasted carrots, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken taquitos, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza round, caesar salad, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Feb. 3-7

Monday

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken and noodles, salad, green peas, roll, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, fruit, salsa.

Lunch: Hamburger with cheese, pickles, tomato and lettuce, tater tots, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Pig in a blanket, baked beans, salad, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, yogurt, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, fruit, salsa.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Feb. 3-7

Monday

Breakfast: Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, cinnamon apples.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, carrots and ranch, corn, diced peaches.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Egg and cheese biscuit, blueberries.

Lunch: Tacos and salad, pinto beans, chips and salsa and applesauce.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, sliced strawberries.

Lunch: Hamburger, tater tots, lettuce, tomato, pickle, carrots and ranch, diced pears, cookie.

Thursday

Breakfast: Cereal, dried fruit mix.

Lunch: Chicken and noodles, steamed carrots, green beans, hot roll, orange wedges.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, apple wedges.

Lunch: Steak fingers, potatoes and gravy, green peas, assorted fruit.

(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Feb. 3

Beef stew, side salad, mandarin oranges, cornbread, iced cake.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Bacon and cheese frittata, fruit salad, sautéed spinach, biscuit, apple turnover.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Cheeseburger, relish tray, tater tots, lemon pudding.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, cream of broccoli cheddar soup, crackers, apricots.

Friday, Feb. 7

Stuffed bell pepper casserole, refried beans, corn, chips, salsa, cinnamon roll.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

