School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Dec. 8
Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad, beans, fruit, peach cobbler.
Friday, Dec. 9
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Stuffed crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit.
Monday, Dec. 12
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, roll, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, hash browns, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 16
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, chips, pickle spear, fruit, brownie.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Dec. 8 – Biscuit with sausage gravy, hash browns, orange slices, cookie.
Friday, Dec. 9 – Three cheese ziti, asparagus, fruit, garlic bread, pudding/jello.
Monday, Dec. 12 – Beef stroganoff, French green beans, carrots, roll, cobbler.
Tuesday, Dec. 13 – Meatloaf, cabbage, mashed potatoes, roll, cookie.
Wednesday, Dec. 14 – Pepperoni pizza casserole, tomato/onion/cucumber salad, steamed broccoli, pudding/jello.
Thursday, Dec. 15 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli/cheese or broccoli cheese soup, salad, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 16 – Ham and beans, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.