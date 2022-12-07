School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Dec. 8

Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Taco salad, beans, fruit, peach cobbler.

Friday, Dec. 9

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Stuffed crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit.

Monday, Dec. 12

Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, roll, salad, fruit.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, hash browns, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, fruit.

Friday, Dec. 16

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Sloppy joes, chips, pickle spear, fruit, brownie.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Dec. 8 – Biscuit with sausage gravy, hash browns, orange slices, cookie.

Friday, Dec. 9 – Three cheese ziti, asparagus, fruit, garlic bread, pudding/jello.

Monday, Dec. 12 – Beef stroganoff, French green beans, carrots, roll, cobbler.

Tuesday, Dec. 13 – Meatloaf, cabbage, mashed potatoes, roll, cookie.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 – Pepperoni pizza casserole, tomato/onion/cucumber salad, steamed broccoli, pudding/jello.

Thursday, Dec. 15 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli/cheese or broccoli cheese soup, salad, fruit.

Friday, Dec. 16 – Ham and beans, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.

