School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, March 10
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, March 11
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, cheese and pickles, fries, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
March 14-18
Spring Break
Whitebead School
Thursday, March 10
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Friday, March 11
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bagel, caesar salad, fruit.
March 14-18
Spring Break
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, March 10
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Friday, March 11
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bagel, caesar salad, fruit.
March 14-18
Spring Break
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, March 10 – Ranchers chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, garlic bread, applesauce cake.
Friday, March 11 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, gelatin with fruit.
Monday, March 14 – Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, bun, fruit cobbler.
Tuesday, March 15 – Chicken pot pie, garden salad, corn, biscuits, carrot cake with frosting.
Wednesday, March 16 – Goulash, baked beans, potato salad, hot roll, brownies.
Thursday, March 17 – Baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, mixed fruit cup.
Friday, March 18 – Salmon patties or breaded fish, tater tots, cole slaw, hush puppies, strawberry jello cake.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.