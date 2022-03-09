School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, March 10

Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Friday, March 11

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, cheese and pickles, fries, fruit, strawberry shortcake.

March 14-18

Spring Break

Whitebead School

Thursday, March 10

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.

Friday, March 11

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza bagel, caesar salad, fruit.

March 14-18

Spring Break

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, March 10

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.

Friday, March 11

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza bagel, caesar salad, fruit.

March 14-18

Spring Break

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, March 10 – Ranchers chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, garlic bread, applesauce cake.

Friday, March 11 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, gelatin with fruit.

Monday, March 14 – Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, bun, fruit cobbler.

Tuesday, March 15 – Chicken pot pie, garden salad, corn, biscuits, carrot cake with frosting.

Wednesday, March 16 – Goulash, baked beans, potato salad, hot roll, brownies.

Thursday, March 17 – Baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, mixed fruit cup.

Friday, March 18 – Salmon patties or breaded fish, tater tots, cole slaw, hush puppies, strawberry jello cake.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you