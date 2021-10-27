School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 29
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, French fries, lettuce, tomato, fruit, pickle spear, white cake.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Homemade chili, chili beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 29
Breakfast: Pancake bites, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, pudding, fruit.
Monday, Nov. 1
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Breakfast: Fruit pizza, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef nacho bar, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Glazed ham, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Nov. 5
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni chicken flatbread, Italian salad, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, fruit.
Lunch: Homemade chili, chili beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 29
Breakfast: Pancake bites, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey and cheese sub, coleslaw, pudding, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Oct. 28 – Baked chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, Mexican corn, dinner roll, apricots.
Friday, Oct. 29 – Sliced baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, brownie.
Monday, Nov. 1 – Taco salad with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions, black beans, tortilla chips, peaches, cinnamon roll.
Tuesday, Nov. 2 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, watermelon or fruit in season.
Wednesday, Nov. 3 – Chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eyed peas, whole wheat sliced bread, applesauce.
Thursday, Nov. 4 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, potato salad, peaches.
Friday, Nov. 5 – Red beans and ham, greens of choice, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, wacky cake.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
