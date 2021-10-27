School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Oct. 28

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 29

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, French fries, lettuce, tomato, fruit, pickle spear, white cake.

Whitebead School

Thursday, Oct. 28

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Homemade chili, chili beans, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 29

Breakfast: Pancake bites, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, pudding, fruit.

Monday, Nov. 1

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Breakfast: Fruit pizza, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Beef nacho bar, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Thursday, Nov. 4

Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Glazed ham, green beans, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 5

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pepperoni chicken flatbread, Italian salad, fruit.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, Oct. 28

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, fruit.

Lunch: Homemade chili, chili beans, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 29

Breakfast: Pancake bites, fruit.

Lunch: Turkey and cheese sub, coleslaw, pudding, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Oct. 28 – Baked chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, Mexican corn, dinner roll, apricots.

Friday, Oct. 29 – Sliced baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, brownie.

Monday, Nov. 1 – Taco salad with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions, black beans, tortilla chips, peaches, cinnamon roll.

Tuesday, Nov. 2 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, watermelon or fruit in season.

Wednesday, Nov. 3 – Chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eyed peas, whole wheat sliced bread, applesauce.

Thursday, Nov. 4 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, potato salad, peaches.

Friday, Nov. 5 – Red beans and ham, greens of choice, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, wacky cake.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

