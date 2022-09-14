School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Sept. 15

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage.

Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Friday, Sept. 16

No School

Monday, Sept. 19

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Lasagna, green beans, bread sticks, salad, fruit.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, snickerdoodle.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, Spanish rice, beans, salsa, fruit.

Friday, Sept. 23

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage.

Lunch: Stuff crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, Sept. 15

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, apple

Lunch: Cheeseburger, baked beans, French fries, applesauce.

Friday, Sept. 16

No School

Monday, Sept. 19

Breakfast: Donut, applesauce.

Lunch: Cheeseburger mac, bread stick, green beans, side salad, peaches.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit.

Lunch: Beef burrito bowl, chili beans, chips and salsa, apple

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Breakfast: Breakfast bar, peaches.

Lunch: Corn dog, seasoned potatoes, side salad, peaches.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, apple

Lunch: Hot Italian melt, Caesar salad, baby carrots, oranges.

Friday, Sept. 23

Breakfast: Pop tart, oranges.

Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots with ranch, cucumber slices, applesauce.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Sept. 15 – Biscuit with sausage gravy, orange slices, hash browns, cookie.

Friday, Sept. 16 – Three-cheese ziti, asparagus, fruit, garlic bread, pudding/jello.

Monday, Sept. 19 – Beef stroganoff, French green beans, carrots, roll, cobbler.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Meatloaf, cabbage, mashed potatoes, roll, cookie.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – Pepperoni pizza casserole, tomato-onion-cucumber salad, steamed broccoli, pudding/jello.

Thursday, Sept. 22 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli cheese soup, salad, crackers, fruit.

Friday, Sept. 23 – Ham and beans, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you