School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Sept. 15
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage.
Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Friday, Sept. 16
No School
Monday, Sept. 19
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green beans, bread sticks, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, snickerdoodle.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, Spanish rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 23
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage.
Lunch: Stuff crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Sept. 15
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, apple
Lunch: Cheeseburger, baked beans, French fries, applesauce.
Friday, Sept. 16
No School
Monday, Sept. 19
Breakfast: Donut, applesauce.
Lunch: Cheeseburger mac, bread stick, green beans, side salad, peaches.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit.
Lunch: Beef burrito bowl, chili beans, chips and salsa, apple
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, peaches.
Lunch: Corn dog, seasoned potatoes, side salad, peaches.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, apple
Lunch: Hot Italian melt, Caesar salad, baby carrots, oranges.
Friday, Sept. 23
Breakfast: Pop tart, oranges.
Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots with ranch, cucumber slices, applesauce.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Sept. 15 – Biscuit with sausage gravy, orange slices, hash browns, cookie.
Friday, Sept. 16 – Three-cheese ziti, asparagus, fruit, garlic bread, pudding/jello.
Monday, Sept. 19 – Beef stroganoff, French green beans, carrots, roll, cobbler.
Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Meatloaf, cabbage, mashed potatoes, roll, cookie.
Wednesday, Sept. 21 – Pepperoni pizza casserole, tomato-onion-cucumber salad, steamed broccoli, pudding/jello.
Thursday, Sept. 22 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli cheese soup, salad, crackers, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 23 – Ham and beans, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.