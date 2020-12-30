School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Monday, Jan. 4
Breakfast: French toast sticks, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Breakfast: Pancake on stick, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, refried beans with cheese, salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ sandwich, French fries, baked beans, peach cobbler.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, veggie sticks with ranch, cornbread, cheese sticks, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 8
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Monday, Jan. 4
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Roasted chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, black-eyed peas, hot roll, cake with strawberries.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Breakfast: Mini waffles, fruit.
Lunch: Baked potato, diced ham, roasted broccoli, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Breakfast: Donuts, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, salad, pinto beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, French fries, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 8
Breakfast: French toast, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage, gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread stick, green beans, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Nacho bar with beef, queso, beans and tortilla chips, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 8
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, baby carrots, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Dec. 31
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit pie.
Friday, Jan. 1
New Year's Day
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
