Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Jan. 27-31
Monday
Breakfast: Pancake, sausage, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, chips, baby carrots, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Soft beef taco, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Baked potato bar, cole slaw, pulled pork, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, French fries, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Jan. 27-31
Monday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, breadsticks, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Waffles, sausag, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ sandwiches, potato wedges, veggie sticks with ranch, cake, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Quesdilla, rice, salad, salsa, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Jan. 27-31
Monday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, dried cranberries.
Lunch: BBQ sandwich, veggie beans, baked chips, diced peaches.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Dutch waffle, strawberry cup.
Lunch: Cheese nachos, diced chicken, salsa, pinto beans, peach cup.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, cinnamon apples.
Lunch: Hot dog, carrots and ranch, corn, diced pears, cookie.
Thursday
Breakfast: Mini waffles, orange wedges.
Lunch: Lasagna, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic break stick, applesauce cups.
Friday
Breakfast: Yogurt, cinnamon toast, apple wedges.
Lunch: Baked potato, cheese, ham, steamed broccoli, assorted fruit.
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Jan. 27
Chicken strips, potato wedges, tomato and cucumber salad, dinner roll, pineapple chunks.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Pot roast with potatoes, carrots and onions, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Scrambled eggs, sausage, sliced tomatoes, biscuit and gravy, mixed fruit cocktail.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Taco salad with lettuce, chopped tomatoes, back beans and corn, tortilla chips, cinnamon roll.
Friday, Jan. 31
Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, dinner roll, iced cake.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
