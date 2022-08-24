School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday: August 25
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Soft beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, Spanish rice, beans, fruit.
Friday, August 26
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link.
Lunch: Pizza pocket, corn, salad, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Monday, August 29
Breakfast: Pancake, sausage, cereal.
Lunch: Chicken alfredo, green peas, salad, garlic stick, fruit.
Tuesday, August 30
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, tater tots, pickle spear, fruit, snickerdoodle cookie.
Wednesday, August 31
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, salad, fruit.
Whitebead School
Thursday, August 25
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken taco, chili beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, August 26
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, salad, frozen pop, fruit.
Monday, August 29
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pasta, garlic knot, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, August 30
Breakfast: Ham and cheese biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef nacho bar, Mexican salad, fruit.
Wednesday, August 31
Breakfast: Waffles, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork, baked beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, August 25
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken taco, chili beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, August 26
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, garden salad, frozen pop, fruit.
Monday, August 29
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pasta, garlic knot, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, August 30
Breakfast: Cinnamon sugar pancake bites, fruit.
Lunch: Beef nacho bar, Mexican salad, fruit.
Wednesday, August 31
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork, baked beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, August 25 – Pot roast with carrots and potatoes, roll, pudding/jello.
Friday, August 26 – BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, fruit.
Monday, August 29 – Polish sausage, cabbage or sauerkraut, corn, roll or cornbread, pudding.
Tuesday, August 30 – Club sandwich with lettuce, tomato and onion, pea salad, cookie.
Wednesday, August 31 – Mexican casserole with beans, zucchini and squash, sweet potatoes, roll, cake.
Thursday, September 1 – Chicken/turkey with dressing, green beans/green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, roll, cake.
Friday, September 2 – BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, potato wedges, roll, cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.