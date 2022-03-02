School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, March 3
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, ranch style beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, March 4
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownies.
Monday, March 7
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, refried beans, rice, fruit, snickerdoodle cookie.
Tuesday, March 8
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, peas, garlic stick, dark green salad, fruit.
Wednesday, March 9
Breakfast: French toast sticks, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday, March 10
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, March 11
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, cheese and pickles, fries, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Whitebead School
Thursday, March 3
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, BBQ baked beans, baby carrots with ranch, chips, fruit.
Friday, March 4
No School
Monday, March 7
Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joe, tater tots, fruit.
Tuesday, March 8
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with fruit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Sour cream chicken enchilada, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, March 9
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, green beans, gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday, March 10
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Friday, March 11
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bagel, caesar salad, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, March 3
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, baby carrots with ranch, chips, fruit.
Friday, March 4
No School
Monday, March 7
Breakfast: Sweet waffle sticks, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joe, tater tots, fruit.
Tuesday, March 8
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with fruit, fruit.
Lunch: Sour cream chicken enchilada, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, March 9
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, green beans, gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday, March 10
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Friday, March 11
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bagel, caesar salad, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, March 3 – Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, greens of choice, dinner roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Friday, March 4 – Beef vegetable stew, tossed green salad with tomatoes, cornbread, peanut butter cookie.
Monday, March 7 – Sloppy joes on bun, tater tots, cole slaw, banana pudding.
Tuesday, March 8 – Taco salad with cheese, refried beans, corn, cinnamon roll.
Wednesday, March 9 – Pot roast with veggies and potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits.
Thursday, March 10 – Ranchers chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, garlic bread, applesauce cake.
Friday, March 11 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, gelatin with fruit.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
