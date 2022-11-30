School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Dec. 1
Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Loaded nachos, beans, fruit, pudding with topping.
Friday, Dec. 2
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger, tater tots, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Dec. 5
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon fruit.
Lunch: Stromboli with marinara, green peas, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese dog, French fries, baked beans, fruit.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad, beans, fruit, peach cobbler.
Friday, Dec. 9
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Stuffed crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Dec. 1 – Roast beef open face sandwich, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, Texas toast, pudding/jello.
Friday, Dec. 2 – Ranchers chicken or chicken strips, California mixed vegetables, tater tots, roll, cobbler.
Monday, Dec. 5 – Taco salad, beans, Mexi-corn, tortilla chips, fruit.
Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Chicken spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, peas, roll, cake.
Wednesday, Dec. 7 – Chili cheese dog on bun, cauliflower, potato wedges, cookie.
Thursday, Dec. 8 – Biscuit with sausage gravy, hash browns, orange slices, cookie.
Friday, Dec. 9 – Three cheese ziti, asparagus, fruit, garlic bread, pudding/jello.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
