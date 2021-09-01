School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Sept. 2
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, pinto beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 3
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Sept. 6
Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, peas, salad, fruit, bread stick, cobbler.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese dog, tater tots, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 10
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey sandwich, chips, baked beans, fruit, wacky cake.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Sept. 2
Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 3
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Waffles, sausage, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Monday, Sept. 6
Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Breakfast: Cinnamon sugar pancake bites, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pork carnita taco, refried beans, chips abd salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Breakfast: Breakfast bowl, toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joe, French fries, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 10
Breakfast: Donut, cereal fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Sept. 2
Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 3
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Waffles, sausage, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Monday, Sept. 6
Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Pork carnita taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joe, French fries, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 10
Breakfast: UBR bar, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Sept. 2
Chicken spaghetti, corn, tossed salad with dressing, dinner roll, vanilla pudding with sliced bananas.
Friday, Sept. 3
Red beans and ham, zucchini and tomatoes, greens of choice, cornbread, chocolate cake.
Monday, Sept. 6
Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Chicken and dumplings, green beans, carrot-raisin salad, biscuit, peaches.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Loaded baked potato with ham, broccoli and cheese soup, strawberries and banana slices, crackers, brownie.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake.
Friday, Sept. 10
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. With the return of dine-in the drive-thru service has ended.
