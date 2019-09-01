Elmore City-Pernell
Sept. 2-6
Monday
Labor Day
Tuesday
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pineapple glazed ham, loaded mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken taquitos, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Baked potato bar, BBQ chicken, baby carrots, dinner roll, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Sept. 2-6
Monday
Labor Day
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, roll, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, ranch beans, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, peach cobbler.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Stuffed crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Sept. 2-6
Monday
Labor Day
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon toast, dried fruit mix.
Lunch: Chicken patty, potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot roll, pears.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Dutch waffle, cinnamon, apples.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, tater tots, veggie beans, mixed fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Donut holes, apple wedges.
Lunch: Mac and cheese, steamed broccoli, carrots with ranch, diced peaches.
Friday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, fruit.
Lunch: Hot dog, carrots with ranch, corn, cookie, applesauce cups.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Sept. 2
Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Scrambled eggs and cheese with sausage, orange wedges, tomato juice, biscuits, cottage cheese with peach.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Breaded chicken sandwich, carrots and relish tray, tater tots, fruit parfait.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Chef's salad with ham, egg and cheese, cream broccoli soup, crackers, banana nut bread.
Friday, Sept. 6
Chicken tetrazzini with noodles, sliced tomatoes, green peas, garlic bread, oatmeal raisin cookie.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
