Elmore City-Pernell

Sept. 2-6

Monday

Labor Day

Tuesday

Breakfast: Yogurt parfait, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pineapple glazed ham, loaded mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken taquitos, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Baked potato bar, BBQ chicken, baby carrots, dinner roll, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Sept. 2-6

Monday

Labor Day

Tuesday

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, roll, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, ranch beans, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, peach cobbler.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Stuffed crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Sept. 2-6

Monday

Labor Day

Tuesday

Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon toast, dried fruit mix.

Lunch: Chicken patty, potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot roll, pears.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Dutch waffle, cinnamon, apples.

Lunch: Sloppy joes, tater tots, veggie beans, mixed fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Donut holes, apple wedges.

Lunch: Mac and cheese, steamed broccoli, carrots with ranch, diced peaches.

Friday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, fruit.

Lunch: Hot dog, carrots with ranch, corn, cookie, applesauce cups.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Sept. 2

Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Scrambled eggs and cheese with sausage, orange wedges, tomato juice, biscuits, cottage cheese with peach.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Breaded chicken sandwich, carrots and relish tray, tater tots, fruit parfait.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Chef's salad with ham, egg and cheese, cream broccoli soup, crackers, banana nut bread.

Friday, Sept. 6

Chicken tetrazzini with noodles, sliced tomatoes, green peas, garlic bread, oatmeal raisin cookie.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

