Elmore City-Pernell
Sept. 30-Oct. 4
Monday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, bread stick, green beans fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Homemade chicken burrito, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Kolache, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza round, garden salad, baby carrots, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ beef sandwich, tater tots, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Sept. 30-Oct. 4
Monday
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, hash browns, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, salad, garlic stick, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, French fries, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Beef taco, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa, fruit.
Friday
No School
Parent/Teacher Conferences
Whitebead School
Sept. 30-Oct. 4
Monday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, dried fruit mix.
Lunch: Vegetable soup, grilled cheese, carrots and ranch, diced peaches.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Dutch waffle, cinnamon apples.
Lunch: Crispito, salad and ranch, chips and salsa, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Yogurt and granola, blueberries.
Lunch: Chicken patty, tater tots, green peas, hot roll, diced pears.
Thursday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, orange wedges.
Lunch: Chicken ziti, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic bread, diced peaches.
Friday
Breakfast: Muffin, apple wedges.
Lunch: Hot dog, carrots and ranch, corn, assorted fruit, cookie bar.
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Sept. 30
Beef tips with noodles and mushroom gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, roll, tropical fruit mix.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Meat loaf, stewed cabbage, dinner roll, gravy, stewed apples.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Ranchers chicken, whole kernel corn, cauliflower, slied bread, iced cake.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Club sandwich, relish tray, tomato, crackers, cherry/banana jello.
Friday, Oct. 4
Beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
