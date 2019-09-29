Elmore City-Pernell

Sept. 30-Oct. 4

Monday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, bread stick, green beans fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Homemade chicken burrito, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Kolache, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza round, garden salad, baby carrots, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: BBQ beef sandwich, tater tots, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Sept. 30-Oct. 4

Monday

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, hash browns, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, yogurt, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, salad, garlic stick, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Sloppy joes, French fries, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Beef taco, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa, fruit.

Friday

No School

Parent/Teacher Conferences

Whitebead School

Sept. 30-Oct. 4

Monday

Breakfast: Oatmeal, dried fruit mix.

Lunch: Vegetable soup, grilled cheese, carrots and ranch, diced peaches.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Dutch waffle, cinnamon apples.

Lunch: Crispito, salad and ranch, chips and salsa, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Yogurt and granola, blueberries.

Lunch: Chicken patty, tater tots, green peas, hot roll, diced pears.

Thursday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, orange wedges.

Lunch: Chicken ziti, salad and ranch, green beans, garlic bread, diced peaches.

Friday

Breakfast: Muffin, apple wedges.

Lunch: Hot dog, carrots and ranch, corn, assorted fruit, cookie bar.

(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Sept. 30

Beef tips with noodles and mushroom gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, roll, tropical fruit mix.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Meat loaf, stewed cabbage, dinner roll, gravy, stewed apples.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Ranchers chicken, whole kernel corn, cauliflower, slied bread, iced cake.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Club sandwich, relish tray, tomato, crackers, cherry/banana jello.

Friday, Oct. 4

Beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

