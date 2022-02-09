School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Feb. 10

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, ranch beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake with topping.

Friday, Feb. 11

Parent-Teacher

Conferences

Monday, Feb. 14

Breakfast: French toast sticks, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Soft tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa and cheese, beans, rice, fruit, Valentine dessert.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, salad, fruit, garlic stick.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Breakfast: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Taco soup, cornbread, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Friday, Feb. 18

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger, fries, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Thursday, Feb. 10

Breakfast: Breakfast calzone, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Oven roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, Feb. 11

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Sloppy joe's, BBQ baked beans, chips, fruit.

Monday, Feb. 14

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick, roasted broccoli, fruit.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with fruit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pulled pork, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, fruit.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Turkey and noodles, biscuit, steamed carrots, fruit.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Breakfast: Glazed pancake bites, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Beef and bean enchilada, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday, Feb. 18

Breakfast: Biscuit, sausage, gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, green beans, iced sugar cookie, fruit.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, Feb. 10

Breakfast: Yogurt, fruit.

Lunch: Glazed ham, loaded mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, Feb. 11

Breakfast: Donut, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, chips, fruit.

Monday, Feb. 14

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with fruit.

Lunch: Pork loin, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, fruit.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken and noodles, biscuit, roasted carrots, fruit.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Breakfast: Glazed pancake bites, fruit.

Lunch: Beef and bean enchilada, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday, Feb. 18

Breakfast: Ham and cheese, biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, salad, iced sugar cookie, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Feb. 10 – Breaded pork chops, seasoned black-eye peas, Harvard or pickled beets, cornbread, lemon pudding.

Friday, Feb. 11 – Poppy seed chicken, sour cream potatoes, corn relish, dinner roll, ambrosia.

Monday, Feb. 14 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, potato salad, sliced peaches.

Tuesday, Feb. 15 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli and cheese, salad, banana pudding.

Wednesday, Feb. 16 – Smothered steak in mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans seasoned with onions, pineapple upside down cake.

Thursday, Feb. 17 – Chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eyed peas, whole wheat sliced bread, apple cobbler.

Friday, Feb. 18 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, chocolate cake.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

