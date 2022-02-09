School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Feb. 10
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, ranch beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake with topping.
Friday, Feb. 11
Parent-Teacher
Conferences
Monday, Feb. 14
Breakfast: French toast sticks, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Soft tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa and cheese, beans, rice, fruit, Valentine dessert.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, salad, fruit, garlic stick.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Breakfast: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, cornbread, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger, fries, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Feb. 10
Breakfast: Breakfast calzone, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Oven roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 11
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joe's, BBQ baked beans, chips, fruit.
Monday, Feb. 14
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick, roasted broccoli, fruit.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with fruit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, fruit.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey and noodles, biscuit, steamed carrots, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Breakfast: Glazed pancake bites, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef and bean enchilada, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: Biscuit, sausage, gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, green beans, iced sugar cookie, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Feb. 10
Breakfast: Yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Glazed ham, loaded mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 11
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, chips, fruit.
Monday, Feb. 14
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with fruit.
Lunch: Pork loin, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, fruit.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, biscuit, roasted carrots, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Breakfast: Glazed pancake bites, fruit.
Lunch: Beef and bean enchilada, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: Ham and cheese, biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, salad, iced sugar cookie, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Feb. 10 – Breaded pork chops, seasoned black-eye peas, Harvard or pickled beets, cornbread, lemon pudding.
Friday, Feb. 11 – Poppy seed chicken, sour cream potatoes, corn relish, dinner roll, ambrosia.
Monday, Feb. 14 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, potato salad, sliced peaches.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli and cheese, salad, banana pudding.
Wednesday, Feb. 16 – Smothered steak in mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans seasoned with onions, pineapple upside down cake.
Thursday, Feb. 17 – Chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eyed peas, whole wheat sliced bread, apple cobbler.
Friday, Feb. 18 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, chocolate cake.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
