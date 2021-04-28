School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, April 29
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Soft tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday, April 30
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, April 29
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken noodles, green beans, hot roll, fruit.
Friday, April 30
Breakfast: Mini French toast, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, corn, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, April 29
Breakfast: Blueberry pancake bites, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken alfredo, garlic knot, green beans, fruit.
Friday, April 30
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken taquitos, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Monday, May 3
No School
Tuesday, May 4
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, garlic knot, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday, May 5
Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef taco, tortilla chips and salsa, refried bans, fruit.
Thursday, May 6
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit.
Friday, May 7
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, caesar salad, baby carrots and ranch, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, April 29
Sloppy joe sandwich, mixed vegetables, cole slaw, mixed fruit, wacky cake.
Friday, April 30
Ham and great northern beans, greens of choice, sliced onions, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, apple crisp.
Monday, May 3
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas and carrots, hot roll, cherry crisp.
Tuesday, May 4
Turkey tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, blacked-eyed peas, hot roll, cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday, May 5
Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad with dressing, garlic bread, pineapple.
Thursday, May 6
Baked fish krispies, marinated Italian salad, cheesy potato bake, hush puppies, bread pudding with lemon sauce.
Friday, May 7
Pinto beans with ham, tomato spoon relish, oven-fried okra, cornbread, chocolate Texas sheet cake.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
