Elmore City-Pernell
Sept. 16-20
Monday
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, garden salad, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Nacho bar with chicken queso and beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Biscuit stick and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Calzone, baby carrots, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, gravy, dinner roll, green beans, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Sept. 16-20
Monday
Breakfast: Oatmeal with cinnamon toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Stromboli, green beans, salad, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Pancakes on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit, cookie.
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, fruit.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Ham or turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, wacky cake..
Whitebead School
Sept. 16-20
Monday
Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon toast, dried cranberries.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, carrots with ranch, corn, diced peaches.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Flavored yogurt, granola, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, steamed carrots, green beans, hot roll, pears.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Sausage and egg biscuit, blueberries.
Lunch: Tacos, salad, pinto beans, chips and salsa, applesauce.
Thursday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, orange wedges.
Lunch: Steak fingers, potatoes and gravy, green peas, apple wedges.
Friday
Breakfast: Mini-waffles, assorted fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger, tater tots, carrots and ranch, cookie, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Sept. 16
Salmon patty, lemon herb penna, onion slices, mixed vegetables, sliced bread, mandarine oranges.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Beef stew, cole slaw, beets, cornbread, brownie.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Cheeseburger, relish tray, tater tots, fruit cobbler.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Swiss steak with tomato and onions, hominy casserole, green beans, hot roll, carrot cake with icing.
Friday, Sept. 20
Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips, apple crumb cake.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
