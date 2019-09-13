Elmore City-Pernell

Sept. 16-20

Monday

Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, garden salad, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Nacho bar with chicken queso and beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Biscuit stick and gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Calzone, baby carrots, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, gravy, dinner roll, green beans, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Sept. 16-20

Monday

Breakfast: Oatmeal with cinnamon toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt with fruit.

Lunch: Stromboli, green beans, salad, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Pancakes on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit, cookie.

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, fruit.

Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Ham or turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, wacky cake..

Whitebead School

Sept. 16-20

Monday

Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon toast, dried cranberries.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, carrots with ranch, corn, diced peaches.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Flavored yogurt, granola, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken and noodles, steamed carrots, green beans, hot roll, pears.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Sausage and egg biscuit, blueberries.

Lunch: Tacos, salad, pinto beans, chips and salsa, applesauce.

Thursday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, orange wedges.

Lunch: Steak fingers, potatoes and gravy, green peas, apple wedges.

Friday

Breakfast: Mini-waffles, assorted fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger, tater tots, carrots and ranch, cookie, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Sept. 16

Salmon patty, lemon herb penna, onion slices, mixed vegetables, sliced bread, mandarine oranges.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Beef stew, cole slaw, beets, cornbread, brownie.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Cheeseburger, relish tray, tater tots, fruit cobbler.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Swiss steak with tomato and onions, hominy casserole, green beans, hot roll, carrot cake with icing.

Friday, Sept. 20

Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips, apple crumb cake.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

