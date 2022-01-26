School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Jan. 27

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.

Lunch: Chili cheese dog, tater tots, beans, fruit.

Friday, Jan. 28

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, chips, pickle spear, fruit, strawberry shortcake.

Monday, Jan. 31

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Loaded nachos with beef and cheese, beans, fruit, snicker doodle cookie.

Whitebead School

Thursday, Jan. 27

Breakfast: Breakfast scramble, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Beef nacho bar with queso, beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday, Jan. 28

Breakfast: Biscuit and sausage, gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, salad, cookie, fruit.

Monday, Jan. 31

Breakfast: Oatmeal, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potato, gravy, dinner roll, fruit.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, Jan. 27

Breakfast: UBR bar, fruit.

Lunch: Beef nacho bar with queso, beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday, Jan. 28

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, salad, cookie, fruit.

Monday, Jan. 31

Breakfast: Pancake bites, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potato, gravy, dinner roll, fruit.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Breakfast: Uncrustable, fruit.

Lunch: Sour cream chicken enchiladas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Breakfast: Yogurt, muffin, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger steak, green beans, salad, dinner roll, fruit.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Breakfast: Ham and cheese biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, baby carrots, fruit.

Friday, Feb. 4

No School

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Jan. 27 – Ranchers chicken, broccoli, mashed potatoes with gravy, garlic bread, applesauce cake.

Friday, Jan. 28 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, gelatin with fruit.

Monday, Jan. 31 – Hamburger steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit cobbler.

Tuesday, Feb. 1 – Chicken pot pie, salad, corn, biscuits, carrot cake with frosting.

Wednesday, Feb. 2 – Goulash, baked beans, potato salad, hot roll, brownies.

Thursday, Feb. 3 – Baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, mixed fruit cup.

Friday, Feb. 4 – Salmon patties or breaded fish, tater tots, cole slaw, hush puppies, strawberry jello cake.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you