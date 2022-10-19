School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Oct. 20
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, salad, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 21
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, cheese and pickle spear, French fries, fruit, chocolate chips cookie.
Monday, Oct. 24
Breakfast: Long john, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese, salad, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, bagel, fruit.
Lunch: Stromboli with marinara sauce, green peas, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Chili with beans, cornbread, carrots, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Loaded nachos, beans, fruit, peach cobbler.
Friday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Oct. 20
Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, apple.
Lunch: Pork loin, green beans, salad, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Oct. 21
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, oranges.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce.
Monday, Oct. 24
Breakfast: Apple cinnamon oatmeal, sausage patty, cereal, applesauce.
Lunch: Spaghetti and meat sauce, breadstick, green beans, salad, peaches.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, chili beans, chips and salsa, apples.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, peaches.
Lunch: Ham and cheese pocket, salad, baby carrots, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, apple.
Lunch: Pulled pork, loaded baked potato, dinner roll, salad, peaches.
Friday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, oranges.
Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots, cucumber slices, ranch, applesauce.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Oct. 20
Breakfast: Sweet waffle sticks, apple.
Lunch: Mexican pizza, Mexican salad, baby carrots, peaches.
Friday, Oct. 21
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, oranges.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, baked beans, French fries, applesauce.
Monday, Oct. 24
Breakfast: Pancake bites, applesauce.
Lunch: Spaghetti and meat sauce, breadstick, green beans, salad, peaches.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, chili beans, chips and salsa, apples.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, peaches.
Lunch: Ham and cheese pocket, garden salad, baby carrots, fruit.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, apple.
Lunch: Pulled pork, loaded baked potato, dinner roll, salad, peaches.
Friday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots, cucumber slices, ranch, applesauce.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Oct. 20 – Roast beef open face sandwich, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, Texas toast, pudding/jello.
Friday, Oct. 21 – Ranchers chicken or chicken strips, California mixed vegetables, tater tots, roll, cobbler.
Monday, Oct. 24 – Taco salad, beans, Mexi-corn, tortilla chips, fruit.
Tuesday, Oct. 25 – Chicken spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, peas, roll, cake.
Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Chili cheese dog, cauliflower, potato wedges, cookie.
Thursday, Oct. 27 – Biscuit with sausage gravy, orange slices, hash browns, cookie.
Friday, Oct. 28 – Three three ziti, asparagus, fruit, garlic bread, pudding/jello.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
