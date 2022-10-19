School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Oct. 20

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, salad, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 21

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, cheese and pickle spear, French fries, fruit, chocolate chips cookie.

Monday, Oct. 24

Breakfast: Long john, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese, salad, fruit.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, bagel, fruit.

Lunch: Stromboli with marinara sauce, green peas, salad, fruit.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Chili with beans, cornbread, carrots, fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Loaded nachos, beans, fruit, peach cobbler.

Friday, Oct. 28

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Thursday, Oct. 20

Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, apple.

Lunch: Pork loin, green beans, salad, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, Oct. 21

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, oranges.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce.

Monday, Oct. 24

Breakfast: Apple cinnamon oatmeal, sausage patty, cereal, applesauce.

Lunch: Spaghetti and meat sauce, breadstick, green beans, salad, peaches.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Taco soup, chili beans, chips and salsa, apples.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, peaches.

Lunch: Ham and cheese pocket, salad, baby carrots, fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, apple.

Lunch: Pulled pork, loaded baked potato, dinner roll, salad, peaches.

Friday, Oct. 28

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, oranges.

Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots, cucumber slices, ranch, applesauce.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, Oct. 20

Breakfast: Sweet waffle sticks, apple.

Lunch: Mexican pizza, Mexican salad, baby carrots, peaches.

Friday, Oct. 21

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, oranges.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, baked beans, French fries, applesauce.

Monday, Oct. 24

Breakfast: Pancake bites, applesauce.

Lunch: Spaghetti and meat sauce, breadstick, green beans, salad, peaches.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Taco soup, chili beans, chips and salsa, apples.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, peaches.

Lunch: Ham and cheese pocket, garden salad, baby carrots, fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, apple.

Lunch: Pulled pork, loaded baked potato, dinner roll, salad, peaches.

Friday, Oct. 28

Breakfast: Donut, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza bar, baby carrots, cucumber slices, ranch, applesauce.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Oct. 20 – Roast beef open face sandwich, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, Texas toast, pudding/jello.

Friday, Oct. 21 – Ranchers chicken or chicken strips, California mixed vegetables, tater tots, roll, cobbler.

Monday, Oct. 24 – Taco salad, beans, Mexi-corn, tortilla chips, fruit.

Tuesday, Oct. 25 – Chicken spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, peas, roll, cake.

Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Chili cheese dog, cauliflower, potato wedges, cookie.

Thursday, Oct. 27 – Biscuit with sausage gravy, orange slices, hash browns, cookie.

Friday, Oct. 28 – Three three ziti, asparagus, fruit, garlic bread, pudding/jello.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.

