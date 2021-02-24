School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Crunchy tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 26
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Stuff crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, March 1
Breakfast: French toast sticks, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, March 2
Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, garlic stick, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, March 3
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, fruit, salsa.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, chips, fruit cobbler.
Thursday, March 4
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday, March 5
No School
Whitebead School
Thursday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 26
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Ham and cheese biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 26
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, French fries, baby carrots, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Feb. 25
Club sandwich, relish tray, cream of tomato soup, crackers, cherry/banana jello.
Friday, Feb. 26
Red beans with ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Monday, March 1
Beef stew, oven fried okra, waldorf salad, cornbread, peanut butter cookies.
Tuesday, March 2
Chicken and noodles, sliced tomatoes, spinach, dinner roll, cinnamon roll.
Wednesday, March 3
Chef salad with vegetables, cream broccoli soup, crackers, fruit crisp.
Thursday, March 4
Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, banana nut bread.
Friday, March 5
Breakfast casserole, orange wedges, sliced tomatoes, biscuit with gravy, cottage cheese with peaches.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
