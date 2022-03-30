School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, March 31
Breakfast: Long johns, sausage links, fruit.
Lunch: Chili dog with cheese, baked beans, potato wedges, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Whitebead School
Thursday, March 31
Breakfast: Biscuit, sausage, gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, March 31
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, April 1
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Monday, April 4
Breakfast: French toast bites, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, April 5
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Ham and cheese melt, tomato soup, garden salad, fruit.
Wednesday, April 6
Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, biscuit, roasted carrots, fruit.
Thursday, April 7
Breakfast: Donut holes, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, French fries, fruit.
Friday, April 8
No School
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, March 31 – Chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eyed peas, whole wheat slice bread, apple cobbler.
Friday, April 1 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, chocolate cake.
Monday, April 4 – Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, corn, biscuit or hot roll, stewed cinnamon apples.
Tuesday, April 5 – Chili cheese dogs, potato salad, baked beans, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday, April 6 – Chicken and dumplings, glazed carrots, tossed salad, ambrosia salad with bananas.
Thursday, April 7 – Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Friday, April 8 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, potato soup, crackers, oatmeal cookies.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Dine-in and drive-thru meals.
