School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, March 31

Breakfast: Long johns, sausage links, fruit.

Lunch: Chili dog with cheese, baked beans, potato wedges, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Whitebead School

Thursday, March 31

Breakfast: Biscuit, sausage, gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, March 31

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday, April 1

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.

Lunch: Pulled pork, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, dinner roll, fruit.

Monday, April 4

Breakfast: French toast bites, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday, April 5

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Ham and cheese melt, tomato soup, garden salad, fruit.

Wednesday, April 6

Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken and noodles, biscuit, roasted carrots, fruit.

Thursday, April 7

Breakfast: Donut holes, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked beans, French fries, fruit.

Friday, April 8

No School

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, March 31 – Chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eyed peas, whole wheat slice bread, apple cobbler.

Friday, April 1 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, chocolate cake.

Monday, April 4 – Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, corn, biscuit or hot roll, stewed cinnamon apples.

Tuesday, April 5 – Chili cheese dogs, potato salad, baked beans, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday, April 6 – Chicken and dumplings, glazed carrots, tossed salad, ambrosia salad with bananas.

Thursday, April 7 – Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, fruit crisp.

Friday, April 8 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, potato soup, crackers, oatmeal cookies.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Dine-in and drive-thru meals.

