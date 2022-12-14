School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Dec. 15
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, hash browns, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 16
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, chips, pickle spear, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Dec. 19
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll, salad, Christmas dessert.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, French fries, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, oatmeal cookie.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Christmas break begins
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Dec. 15 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli/cheese or broccoli cheese soup, salad, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 16 – Ham and beans, spinach, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler.
Monday, Dec. 19 – Cheeseburger with tomato, lettuce, onion and pickle, tater tots, cookie.
Tuesday, Dec. 20 – Beef stew with vegetables, green beans, cornbread, cobbler.
Wednesday, Dec. 21 – Lasagna, roasted cauliflower, salad, bread stick, cake.
Thursday, Dec. 22 – Beef and bean burrito, Spanish green beans, salsa, pudding.
Friday, Dec. 23 – Chicken or tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, potato salad, croissant, fruit.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
