Whitebead School
Thursday, Aug. 20
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, dried cranberries.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, chips and salsa, pinto beans, salad with ranch, orange wedges.
Friday, Aug. 21
Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon toast, assorted fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato and pickle, French fries, pineapple tidbits.
Monday, Aug. 24
Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon toast, dried fruit mix.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, green peas, carrots with ranch, orange wedges.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Breakfast: donut holes, mandarin oranges.
Lunch: Steak fingers, potatoes and gravy, steamed carrots, hot roll, diced peaches.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Breakfast: Diced ham biscuit and gravy, apple wedges.
Lunch: Chicken ziti, green beans, salad and ranch, garlic bread stick, diced pears.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Breakfast: Muffins, dried fruit mix.
Lunch: Crispito, salad with ranch, chips and salsa, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits.
Friday, Aug. 28
Breakfast: Mini-waffles, blueberries.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, salad with ranch, fruit, cookie.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Aug. 24
Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onion and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whipped topping.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Pork chop with mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peanut butter cookie.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Turkey and swiss sandwich with tomatoes, onions and lettuce, green pea salad, bread pudding.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit pie.
Friday, Aug. 28
Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, bananas and cream.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
