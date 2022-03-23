School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, March 24
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dogs, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, peach cobbler.
Friday, March 25
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza sticks, corn, dark green salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, March 28
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Loaded nachos with beef and cheese, beans, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, March 29
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken alfredo, green beans, garlic sticks, dark green salad, fruit.
Wednesday, March 30
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sticks, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday, March 31
Breakfast: Long johns, sausage links, fruit.
Lunch: Chili dog with cheese, baked beans, potato wedges, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Whitebead School
Thursday, March 24
Breakfast: Pancake, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Friday, March 25
Breakfast: Donut holes, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, Italian salad, fruit.
Monday, March 28
Breakfast: French toast bites, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, March 29
Breakfast: Waffle, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Roasted turkey, steamed carrots, dinner roll, fruit.
Wednesday, March 30
Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal.
Lunch: Deli wrap, roasted broccoli, s'more pudding, fruit.
Thursday, March 31
Breakfast: Biscuit, sausage, gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, March 24
Breakfast: Ham and cheese biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, French fries, fruit.
Friday, March 25
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, Italian salad, fruit.
Monday, March 28
Breakfast: French toast bites, fruit.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, March 29
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Glazed ham, roasted carrots, dinner roll, fruit.
Wednesday, March 30
Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.
Lunch: Deli wrap, garden salad, s'more pudding, fruit.
Thursday, March 31
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, March 24 – Breaded pork chops, seasoned black-eyed peas, Harvard or pickled beets, cornbread, lemon pudding.
Friday, March 25 – Poppy seed chicken, sour cream potatoes, corn relish, dinner roll, ambrosia.
Monday, March 28 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, potato salad, sliced peaches.
Tuesday, March 29 – Loaded baked potato with ham or turkey, broccoli-cheese, garden salad, banana pudding.
Wednesday, March 30 – Smothered steak in mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans seasoned with onion, dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake.
Thursday, March 31 – Chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eyed peas, whole wheat slice bread, apple cobbler.
Friday, April 1 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, chocolate cake.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
