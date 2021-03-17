School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, March 18
Spring Break
Friday, March 19
Spring Break
Monday, March 22
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, March 23
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly,, fruit.
Lunch: Stromboli with marinara, green peas, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, March 24
Breakfast: Pancake, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, ranch beans, roll, fruit, cake.
Thursday, March 25
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, bagel, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, March 26
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger, French fries, ranch beans, sugar cookie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, March 18
Spring Break
Friday, March 19
Spring Break
Monday, March 22
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, tater tots, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday, March 23
Breakfast: Mini French toast, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, pinto beans, chips, salsa, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, March 24
Breakfast: Tornados, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese, roasted broccoli, hot roll, fruit.
Thursday, March 25
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken ziti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, March 26
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, March 18
Sloppy joe sandwich, mixed vegetables, cole slaw, mixed fruit, wacky cake.
Friday, March 19
Ham and great northern beans, greens of choice, sliced onions, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, apple crisp.
Monday, March 22
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas and carrots, hot roll, cherry crisp.
Tuesday, March 23
Turkey tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eyed peas, hot roll, cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday, March 24
Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad with dressing, garlic bread, pineapple.
Thursday, March 25
Baked fish krispies, marinated Italian salad, cheesy potato bake, hush puppies, bread pudding with lemon sauce.
Friday, March 26
Pinto beans with ham, tomato spoon relish, oven fried okra, cornbread, chocolate Texas sheet cake.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
