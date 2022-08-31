School-Senior Menus

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, September 1

Breakfast: Pop tart, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, baby carrots with ranch, salad, fruit.

Friday, September 2

Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, French fries, salad, fruit.

Monday, September 5

Labor Day

Tuesday, September 6

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, applesauce.

Lunch: Hot dog, seasoned potatoes, baby carrots, apple.

Wednesday, September 7

Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, bread stick, green beans, salad, oranges.

Thursday, September 8

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, peaches.

Lunch: Mexican pizza, salad, chili beans, peaches.

Friday, September 9

Breakfast: Donut, apple.

Lunch: Personal pizza, baby carrots with ranch, salad, applesauce.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, September 1 – Chicken/turkey with dressing, green beans/green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, roll, cake.

Friday, September 2 – BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, potato wedges, roll, cobbler.

Monday, September 5 – Labor Day.

Tuesday, September 6 – Chicken and dumplings, carrots, tossed salad, bread, fruit.

Wednesday, September 7 – Chicken or beef stir fry with rice, vegetables and noodles, pineapple, cookie.

Thursday, September 8 – Roast beef open face sandwich, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, Texas toast, pudding/jello.

Friday, September 9 – Ranchers chicken or chicken strips, California mixed vegetables, tater tots, roll, cobbler.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you