School-Senior Menus

Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, September 1
Breakfast: Pop tart, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, baby carrots with ranch, salad, fruit.
Friday, September 2
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, French fries, salad, fruit.
Monday, September 5
Labor Day
Tuesday, September 6
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, applesauce.
Lunch: Hot dog, seasoned potatoes, baby carrots, apple.
Wednesday, September 7
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, bread stick, green beans, salad, oranges.
Thursday, September 8
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, peaches.
Lunch: Mexican pizza, salad, chili beans, peaches.
Friday, September 9
Breakfast: Donut, apple.
Lunch: Personal pizza, baby carrots with ranch, salad, applesauce.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, September 1 – Chicken/turkey with dressing, green beans/green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, roll, cake.
Friday, September 2 – BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, potato wedges, roll, cobbler.
Monday, September 5 – Labor Day.
Tuesday, September 6 – Chicken and dumplings, carrots, tossed salad, bread, fruit.
Wednesday, September 7 – Chicken or beef stir fry with rice, vegetables and noodles, pineapple, cookie.
Thursday, September 8 – Roast beef open face sandwich, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, Texas toast, pudding/jello.
Friday, September 9 – Ranchers chicken or chicken strips, California mixed vegetables, tater tots, roll, cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
