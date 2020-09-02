Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Sept. 3
Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad, Spanish rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 4
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger, French fries, lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickles.
Monday, Sept. 7
Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, garlic stick, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, tater tots, chili beans, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, hash brown, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, beans, rice, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 11
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Sept. 3
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit cup.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, steamed carrots, hot roll, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 4
Breakfast: French toast sticks, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Monday, Sept. 7
Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Breakfast: Cereal fruit cup.
Lunch: Nachos with chicken and cheese, pinto beans, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Breakfast: Mini waffles, fruit cup.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, French fries, green peas, fruit, cookie.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Breakfast: Cereal fruit cup.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, Sept. 11
Breakfast: Donut, fruit cup.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Sept. 3
Chef salad with ham, egg, cheese and vegetables, crackers, cream of broccoli soup, banana nut bread.
Friday, Sept. 4
Chicken tetrazzini with noodles, garlic bread, sliced tomatoes, green peas, oatmeal raisin cookie.
Monday, Sept. 7
Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Baked ham, sweet potato casserole, black-eyed peas, pound cake with whipped topping.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Loaded baked potato, tossed salad, copper carrots, garlic sticks, cinnamon roll.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Sloppy joes on bun, potato salad, corn, ambrosia.
Friday, Sept. 11
Beans and ham, tomato spoon relish, greens, cornbread, chilled peaches.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.