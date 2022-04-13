School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, April 14

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, pinto beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, brownie.

Friday, April 15

No School

Monday, April 18

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fajitas with lettuce, tomato and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.

Tuesday, April 19

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, ranch beans, fruit, roll, wacky cake.

Wednesday, April 20

Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Thursday, April 21

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Sloppy joes, French fries, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, peach cobbler.

Friday, April 22

No School

Whitebead School

Monday, April 18

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, teriyaki carrots, lo mein pasta, fruit.

Tuesday, April 19

Breakfast: Biscuit, sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger mac, garlic bread, green beans, fruit.

Wednesday, April 20

Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Thursday, April 21

Breakfast: Toast, breakfast scramble, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: BBQ pulled pork, fries, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, April 22

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, garden salad, chips, fruit.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, April 14

Breakfast: UBR bar, fruit.

Lunch: Personal pizza, garden salad, baby carrots with ranch, cookie, fruit.

Friday, April 15

No School

Monday, April 18

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, teriyaki carrots, lo mein pasta, fruit.

Tuesday, April 19

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger mac, garlic bread, green beans, fruit.

Wednesday, April 20

Breakfast: Pop tart, fruit.

Lunch: Beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Thursday, April 21

Breakfast: Sweet waffle sticks, fruit.

Lunch: BBQ pulled pork, potato wedges, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, April 22

Breakfast: Donut, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, garden salad, chips, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, April 14 – Salisbury stead with gravy, mashed potatoes, greens of choice, dinner roll, carrot cake with frosting.

Friday, April 15 – Beef vegetable stew, tossed green salad with tomatoes, cornbread, peanut butter cookie.

Monday, April 18 – Sloppy joes on bun, tater tots, cole slaw, banana pudding.

Tuesday, April 19 – Taco salad with cheese and tortilla chips, refried beans, corn, cinnamon roll.

Wednesday, April 20 – Pot roast with veggies and potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits.

Thursday, April 21 – Ranchers chicken, broccoli, mashed potatoes with gravy, garlic bread, applesauce cake.

Friday, April 22 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, gelatin with fruit.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

