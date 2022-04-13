School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, April 14
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, pinto beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, brownie.
Friday, April 15
No School
Monday, April 18
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas with lettuce, tomato and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Tuesday, April 19
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, ranch beans, fruit, roll, wacky cake.
Wednesday, April 20
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday, April 21
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, French fries, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, peach cobbler.
Friday, April 22
No School
Whitebead School
Monday, April 18
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, teriyaki carrots, lo mein pasta, fruit.
Tuesday, April 19
Breakfast: Biscuit, sausage gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger mac, garlic bread, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday, April 20
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, April 21
Breakfast: Toast, breakfast scramble, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ pulled pork, fries, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, April 22
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, garden salad, chips, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, April 14
Breakfast: UBR bar, fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, garden salad, baby carrots with ranch, cookie, fruit.
Friday, April 15
No School
Monday, April 18
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, teriyaki carrots, lo mein pasta, fruit.
Tuesday, April 19
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger mac, garlic bread, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday, April 20
Breakfast: Pop tart, fruit.
Lunch: Beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, April 21
Breakfast: Sweet waffle sticks, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ pulled pork, potato wedges, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, April 22
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, garden salad, chips, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, April 14 – Salisbury stead with gravy, mashed potatoes, greens of choice, dinner roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Friday, April 15 – Beef vegetable stew, tossed green salad with tomatoes, cornbread, peanut butter cookie.
Monday, April 18 – Sloppy joes on bun, tater tots, cole slaw, banana pudding.
Tuesday, April 19 – Taco salad with cheese and tortilla chips, refried beans, corn, cinnamon roll.
Wednesday, April 20 – Pot roast with veggies and potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits.
Thursday, April 21 – Ranchers chicken, broccoli, mashed potatoes with gravy, garlic bread, applesauce cake.
Friday, April 22 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, gelatin with fruit.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
