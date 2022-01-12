School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Jan. 13
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 14
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger, potato wedges, beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Monday, Jan. 17
No School
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Italian sub sandwich with lettuce and tomato, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit, wacky cake.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, hash brown, fruit.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, ranch beans, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 21
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, French fries, pickle spear, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Jan. 13
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with fruit, cereal.
Lunch: Pork loin, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, steamed carrots, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 14
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, green beans, ranch, fruit.
Monday, Jan. 17
No School
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Breakfast: Waffles with toppings, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese sub, chips, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 21
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled chicken sandwich, caesar salad, French fries., fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Jan. 13
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with fruit.
Lunch: Pork loin, mashed potato and brown gravy, roasted carrots, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 14
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, caesar salad, ranch, fruit..
Monday, Jan. 17
No School
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese sub, French fries, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 21
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Pork taco, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Jan. 13 – Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Friday, Jan. 14 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey and cheese, potato soup, crackers, oatmeal cookies.
Monday, Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 – Spaghetti and meat sauce, tossed salad with tomatoes, corn, garlic toast, blushing pears or peaches.
Wednesday, Jan. 19 – Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni salad, green peas, fruit cobbler.
Thursday, Jan. 20 – Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, greens of choice, dinner roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Friday, Jan. 21 – Beef vegetable stew, tossed salad with tomatoes, cornbread, peanut butter cookie.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
