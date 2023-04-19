School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, April 20
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, French fries, baked beans, fruit, brownie.
Friday, April 21
No School
Monday, April 24
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey and cheese sandwich with lettuce and tomato, potato wedges, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, oatmeal cookie.
Tuesday, April 25
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, salad, garlic stick, fruit.
Wednesday, April 26
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit.
Thursday, April 27
Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, sausage links, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, April 28
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, tater tots, pickle spear, pork and beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, April 20 – Ham or turkey chef's salad, potato soup, crackers, cake.
Friday, April 21 – Beef goulash, pea salad, copper penny carrots, cornbread, fruit.
Monday, April 24 – Chili cheese dog or Frito chili pie, sliced tomatoes, potato salad, cake.
Tuesday, April 25 – Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, roasted vegetables, biscuit, bar.
Wednesday, April 26 – Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, cookie.
Thursday, April 27 – Pork roast or smothered pork chop, macaroni and cheese, green beans, biscuit, fruit.
Friday, April 28 – Ham and beans, oven-baked okra, coleslaw, cornbread, pudding.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
