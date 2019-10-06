Elmore City-Pernell
Oct. 7-11
Monday
Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Hot dog, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Donut holes, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken pita, chips, baby carrots, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Oct. 7-11
Monday
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, green salad, green peas, roll, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Waffle, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger, tater tots, lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickle spear, fruit, cookie.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, baked beans, green salad, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, sweet potato waffle fries, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Oct. 7-11
Monday
Breakfast: Cereal, dried fruit mix.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, tater tots, veggie beans, mixed fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Muffin, blueberries.
Lunch: Cheese nachos, chicken and salsa, pinto beans, apple wedges.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, apple wedges.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, green beans, cookie bar, diced pears.
Thursday
Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon toast, dried cranberries.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, carrots with ranch, corn, diced peaches.
Friday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cinnamon apples.
Lunch: Baked potato with cheese and ham, steamed broccoli, garlic bread stick, diced pears.
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Oct. 7
Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onions and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whipping.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Pork chop and mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peanut butter cookie.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Turkey and swiss sandwich, green pea salad, tomato, onion, lettuce, bread pudding.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit pie.
Friday, Oct. 11
Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, bananas with cream.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.