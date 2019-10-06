Elmore City-Pernell

Oct. 7-11

Monday

Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Hot dog, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Toast, scrambled eggs, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Donut holes, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, chili beans, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken pita, chips, baby carrots, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Oct. 7-11

Monday

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken and noodles, green salad, green peas, roll, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Waffle, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger, tater tots, lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickle spear, fruit, cookie.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.

Lunch: Pig in a blanket, baked beans, green salad, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, sweet potato waffle fries, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Oct. 7-11

Monday

Breakfast: Cereal, dried fruit mix.

Lunch: Sloppy joes, tater tots, veggie beans, mixed fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Muffin, blueberries.

Lunch: Cheese nachos, chicken and salsa, pinto beans, apple wedges.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, apple wedges.

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, green beans, cookie bar, diced pears.

Thursday

Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon toast, dried cranberries.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, carrots with ranch, corn, diced peaches.

Friday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cinnamon apples.

Lunch: Baked potato with cheese and ham, steamed broccoli, garlic bread stick, diced pears.

(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Oct. 7

Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onions and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whipping.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Pork chop and mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, peanut butter cookie.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Turkey and swiss sandwich, green pea salad, tomato, onion, lettuce, bread pudding.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit pie.

Friday, Oct. 11

Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, bananas with cream.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

