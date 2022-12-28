School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Breakfast: French toast sticks, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic stick, fruit, cookie.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Breakfast: Pancakes, fruit, sausage link
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese sauce, beans, corn, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, salsa, beans, rice, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 6
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, potato wedges, pickle spear, fruit, brownie.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Dec. 29 – Pot roast with carrots and potatoes, roll, pudding/jello.
Friday, Dec. 30 – BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, fruit.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
