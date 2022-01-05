School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Jan. 6
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Vegetable beef soup, grilled cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, peach cobbler.
Friday, Jan. 7
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownies.
Monday, Jan. 10
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Soft beef tacos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green beans, garlic stick, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 14
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger, potato wedges, beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Jan. 6
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Beef and bean enchiladas, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 7
Breakfast: Glazed donut holes, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked bean, cookie, fruit.
Monday, Jan. 10
Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Breakfast: Pancake bites, fruit.
Lunch: Biscuit and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with fruit.
Lunch: Pork loin, mashed potato and brown gravy, roasted carrots, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 14
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, caesar salad, ranch, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Jan. 6 – Chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eyed peas, whole wheat bread, apple cobbler.
Friday, Jan. 7 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, chocolate cake.
Monday, Jan. 10 – Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, biscuit or hot roll, stewed cinnamon apples.
Tuesday, Jan. 11 – Chili cheese dogs, potato salad, baked beans, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday, Jan. 12 – Chicken and dumplings, glazed carrots, tossed salad, ambrosia salad with bananas.
Thursday, Jan. 13 – Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Friday, Jan. 14 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey and cheese, potato soup, crackers, oatmeal cookies.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.