School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, Jan. 6

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.

Lunch: Vegetable beef soup, grilled cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, peach cobbler.

Friday, Jan. 7

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownies.

Monday, Jan. 10

Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Soft beef tacos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Lasagna, green beans, garlic stick, salad, fruit.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit.

Friday, Jan. 14

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger, potato wedges, beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, Jan. 6

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Beef and bean enchiladas, Mexican salad, chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday, Jan. 7

Breakfast: Glazed donut holes, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, BBQ baked bean, cookie, fruit.

Monday, Jan. 10

Breakfast: Pop tarts, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Beef taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Breakfast: Pancake bites, fruit.

Lunch: Biscuit and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, fruit.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with fruit.

Lunch: Pork loin, mashed potato and brown gravy, roasted carrots, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, Jan. 14

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.

Lunch: Personal pizza, caesar salad, ranch, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, Jan. 6 – Chicken tetrazzini, California blend vegetables, black-eyed peas, whole wheat bread, apple cobbler.

Friday, Jan. 7 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, chocolate cake.

Monday, Jan. 10 – Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, biscuit or hot roll, stewed cinnamon apples.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 – Chili cheese dogs, potato salad, baked beans, chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday, Jan. 12 – Chicken and dumplings, glazed carrots, tossed salad, ambrosia salad with bananas.

Thursday, Jan. 13 – Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, fruit crisp.

Friday, Jan. 14 – Club sandwich with ham, turkey and cheese, potato soup, crackers, oatmeal cookies.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

