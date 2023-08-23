Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Aug. 24
Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, cinnamon apples.
Friday, Aug. 25
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pockets, corn, salad, fruit, snickerdoodle cookie.
Monday, Aug. 28
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, hot roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, ranch beans, hot roll, cobbler.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage burrito, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice beans, salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Hot dogs with chili and cheese, tater tots, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Aug. 24 – Sliced ham or pork chop, gravy, broccoli and rice casserole, carrots, bread, bar or cobbler.
Friday, Aug. 25 – Lasagna, salad, corn, bread, cookie.
Monday, Aug. 28 – Fish or salmon patties, tater tots, coleslaw, bread, fruit.
Tuesday, Aug. 29 – Chicken spaghetti, green beans, salad, bread, pudding or jello.
Wednesday, Aug. 30 – Roast beef, mashed potatoes, broccoli, bread, cake.
Thursday, Aug. 31 – Sliced ham or pork chop, gravy, broccoli and rice casserole, carrots, bread, bar or cobbler.
Friday, Sept. 1 – Lasagna, salad, corn, bread, cookie.
Senior menus may change. Call 405-238-5892.
