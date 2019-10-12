Elmore City-Pernell
Oct. 14-18
Monday
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken taquitos, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Sweet waffle sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Calzone, caesar salad, fruit.
Thursday
No School
Friday
No School
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Oct. 14-18
Monday
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Scrambled egg bagel, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green beans, salad, garlic stick, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Pancake, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, pinto beans, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday
No School
Whitebead School
Oct. 14-18
Monday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, assorted fruit cups.
Lunch: BBQ sandwich, veggie beans, baked chips, diced peaches.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cereal, assorted fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, corn, carrots and ranch, assorted fruit cup.
Wednesday
No School
Thursday
No School
Friday
No School
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Oct. 14
Chili cheese dogs, potato wedges, pork and beans, pineapple chunks.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Scrambled eggs with cheese and sausage, orange wedges, tomato juice, biscuits and gravy, cottage cheese with peaches.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Breaded chicken sandwich, carrots and relish tray, tater tots, fruit parfait.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Chef salad with ham and vegetables, egg and cheese, cream broccoli soup, crackers, banana nut bread.
Friday, Oct. 18
Chicken tetrazzini and noodles, sliced tomatoes, green peas, garlic bread, oatmeal-raisin cookie.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.