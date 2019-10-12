Elmore City-Pernell

Oct. 14-18

Monday

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Yogurt parfait, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken taquitos, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Sweet waffle sticks, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Calzone, caesar salad, fruit.

Thursday

No School

Friday

No School

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Oct. 14-18

Monday

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Scrambled egg bagel, fruit.

Lunch: Lasagna, green beans, salad, garlic stick, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Pancake, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie with cheese, veggie sticks with ranch, pinto beans, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa, rice, beans, fruit.

Friday

No School

Whitebead School

Oct. 14-18

Monday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, assorted fruit cups.

Lunch: BBQ sandwich, veggie beans, baked chips, diced peaches.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Cereal, assorted fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, corn, carrots and ranch, assorted fruit cup.

Wednesday

No School

Thursday

No School

Friday

No School

(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Oct. 14

Chili cheese dogs, potato wedges, pork and beans, pineapple chunks.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Scrambled eggs with cheese and sausage, orange wedges, tomato juice, biscuits and gravy, cottage cheese with peaches.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Breaded chicken sandwich, carrots and relish tray, tater tots, fruit parfait.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Chef salad with ham and vegetables, egg and cheese, cream broccoli soup, crackers, banana nut bread.

Friday, Oct. 18

Chicken tetrazzini and noodles, sliced tomatoes, green peas, garlic bread, oatmeal-raisin cookie.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

