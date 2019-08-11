Elmore City-Pernell

Aug. 15-16

Thursday

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, chocolate chip cookie, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Aug. 15-16

Thursday

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, peas, garlic stick, salad, fruit, apple crisp.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Sandwiches, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, brownies.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Aug. 12

Three cheese ziti with beef, buttered Brussels sprout, green salad, garlic bread, chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Sliced baked ham, scalloped corn, sweet potatoes, dinner roll, blushing pears.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Loaded baked potato, strawberries and banana slices, carrot and raisin salad, cornbread, brownie.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Parmesan baked fish, squash medley, beets, sliced bread, harvest cake.

Friday, Aug. 16

Baked chicken, sliced tomatoes, mac and cheese, dinner roll, apricot halves.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

