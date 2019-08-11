Elmore City-Pernell
Aug. 15-16
Thursday
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, chocolate chip cookie, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Aug. 15-16
Thursday
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, peas, garlic stick, salad, fruit, apple crisp.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Sandwiches, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, brownies.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Aug. 12
Three cheese ziti with beef, buttered Brussels sprout, green salad, garlic bread, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Sliced baked ham, scalloped corn, sweet potatoes, dinner roll, blushing pears.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Loaded baked potato, strawberries and banana slices, carrot and raisin salad, cornbread, brownie.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Parmesan baked fish, squash medley, beets, sliced bread, harvest cake.
Friday, Aug. 16
Baked chicken, sliced tomatoes, mac and cheese, dinner roll, apricot halves.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
