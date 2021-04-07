School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, April 8
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage links, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, April 9
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Stuffed crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, April 12
Breakfast: French toast sticks, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, April 13
Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, garlic stick, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, April 14
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Italian sub sandwich, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, oatmeal raisin cookie.
Thursday, April 15
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato and cheese, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, April 16
No School
Whitebead School
Thursday, April 8
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, April 9
Breakfast: Muffins, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Monday, April 12
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday, April 13
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, pinto beans, chips, salsa, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, April 14
Breakfast: Mini waffles, fruit.
Lunch: Hot dogs, French fries, roasted broccoli, fruit.
Thursday, April 15
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Ham sandwich, chips, baked beans, fruit.
Friday, April 16
No School
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, April 8
Breakfast: Breakfast taco with tortilla, eggs, sausage, cheese and tater tots, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Grilled cheese, baby carrots and ranch, tomato soup, fruit.
Friday, April 9
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, garden salad with ranch, fruit.
Monday, April 12
No School
Tuesday, April 13
Breakfast: Waffles with toppings, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pasta, garlic knot, roasted carrots, fruit.
Wednesday, April 14
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef nacho bar, queso and chips, beans, salsa, fruit.
Thursday, April 15
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Southwest chicken sub, garden salad, s'more pudding, fruit.
Friday, April 16
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chili dog, cole slaw, tater tots, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, April 8
Club sandwich, relish tray, cream of tomato soup, crackers, cherry and banana jello.
Friday, April 9
Red beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Monday, April 12
Beef stew, oven fried okra, waldorf salad, cornbread, peanut butter cookie.
Tuesday, April 13
Chicken and noodles, sliced tomatoes, spinach, dinner roll, cinnamon roll.
Wednesday, April 14
Chef salad with vegetables, cream broccoli soup, crackers, fruit crisp.
Thursday, April 15
Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, banana nut bread.
Friday, April 16
Breakfast casserole, orange wedges, sliced tomatoes, biscuit and gravy, cottage cheese with peaches.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
