School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, April 8

Breakfast: Waffles, sausage links, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.

Friday, April 9

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Stuffed crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Monday, April 12

Breakfast: French toast sticks, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Tuesday, April 13

Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, garlic stick, salad, fruit.

Wednesday, April 14

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Italian sub sandwich, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, oatmeal raisin cookie.

Thursday, April 15

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato and cheese, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.

Friday, April 16

No School

Whitebead School

Thursday, April 8

Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.

Friday, April 9

Breakfast: Muffins, fruit.

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.

Monday, April 12

Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Frito chili pie, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.

Tuesday, April 13

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, pinto beans, chips, salsa, salad, fruit.

Wednesday, April 14

Breakfast: Mini waffles, fruit.

Lunch: Hot dogs, French fries, roasted broccoli, fruit.

Thursday, April 15

Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Ham sandwich, chips, baked beans, fruit.

Friday, April 16

No School

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, April 8

Breakfast: Breakfast taco with tortilla, eggs, sausage, cheese and tater tots, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Grilled cheese, baby carrots and ranch, tomato soup, fruit.

Friday, April 9

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, garden salad with ranch, fruit.

Monday, April 12

No School

Tuesday, April 13

Breakfast: Waffles with toppings, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza pasta, garlic knot, roasted carrots, fruit.

Wednesday, April 14

Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Beef nacho bar, queso and chips, beans, salsa, fruit.

Thursday, April 15

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Southwest chicken sub, garden salad, s'more pudding, fruit.

Friday, April 16

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chili dog, cole slaw, tater tots, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, April 8

Club sandwich, relish tray, cream of tomato soup, crackers, cherry and banana jello.

Friday, April 9

Red beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.

Monday, April 12

Beef stew, oven fried okra, waldorf salad, cornbread, peanut butter cookie.

Tuesday, April 13

Chicken and noodles, sliced tomatoes, spinach, dinner roll, cinnamon roll.

Wednesday, April 14

Chef salad with vegetables, cream broccoli soup, crackers, fruit crisp.

Thursday, April 15

Fish sticks, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, banana nut bread.

Friday, April 16

Breakfast casserole, orange wedges, sliced tomatoes, biscuit and gravy, cottage cheese with peaches.

Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.

