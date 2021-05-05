School-Senior Menus

Whitebead School
Thursday, May 6
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey sandwich, baked beans, broccoli, fruit.
Friday, May 7
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, carrots with ranch, corn, fruit.
Monday, May 10
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cook's Choice
Tuesday, May 11
Cook's Choice
Wednesday, May 12
Super Kids Day Picnic (Sack lunch with sandwich, chips and fruit)
Thursday, May 13
Cook's Choice
Last Day of School
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, May 6
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait, cereal.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit.
Friday, May 7
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, caesar salad, baby carrots and ranch, fruit.
Monday, May 10
No School
Tuesday, May 11
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, baby carrots and ranch, fruit.
Wednesday, May 12
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, tater tots, fruit.
Thursday, May 13
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef nacho bar with beef, chips and queso, beans, salsa, fruit.
Last Day of School
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, May 6
Baked fish krispies, marinated Italian salad, cheesy potato bake, hush puppies, bread pudding with lemon sauce.
Friday, May 7
Pinto beans with ham, tomato spoon relish, oven-fried okra, cornbread, chocolate Texas sheet cake.
Monday, May 10
Beef tips with noodles and mushroom gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, roll, tropical fruit mix.
Tuesday, May 11
Loaded baked potato, broccoli/cheese soup, crackers, jello with pears, strawberry shortcake with topping.
Wednesday, May 12
Chicken spaghetti, creamed corn, steamed broccoli, hot roll, peaches.
Thursday, May 13
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, baked beans, snickerdoodle cookies.
Friday, May 14
Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, hot roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.