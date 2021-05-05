School-Senior Menus

Whitebead School

Thursday, May 6

Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Turkey sandwich, baked beans, broccoli, fruit.

Friday, May 7

Breakfast: Donut, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, carrots with ranch, corn, fruit.

Monday, May 10

Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cook's Choice

Tuesday, May 11

Cook's Choice

Wednesday, May 12

Super Kids Day Picnic (Sack lunch with sandwich, chips and fruit)

Thursday, May 13

Cook's Choice

Last Day of School

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, May 6

Breakfast: Yogurt parfait, cereal.

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit.

Friday, May 7

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, caesar salad, baby carrots and ranch, fruit.

Monday, May 10

No School

Tuesday, May 11

Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, baby carrots and ranch, fruit.

Wednesday, May 12

Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, tater tots, fruit.

Thursday, May 13

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Beef nacho bar with beef, chips and queso, beans, salsa, fruit.

Last Day of School

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, May 6

Baked fish krispies, marinated Italian salad, cheesy potato bake, hush puppies, bread pudding with lemon sauce.

Friday, May 7

Pinto beans with ham, tomato spoon relish, oven-fried okra, cornbread, chocolate Texas sheet cake.

Monday, May 10

Beef tips with noodles and mushroom gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, roll, tropical fruit mix.

Tuesday, May 11

Loaded baked potato, broccoli/cheese soup, crackers, jello with pears, strawberry shortcake with topping.

Wednesday, May 12

Chicken spaghetti, creamed corn, steamed broccoli, hot roll, peaches.

Thursday, May 13

Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, baked beans, snickerdoodle cookies.

Friday, May 14

Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, hot roll, carrot cake with frosting.

Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.

