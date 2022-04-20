School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, April 21
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, French fries, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, peach cobbler.
Friday, April 22
No School
Monday, April 25
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Crunchy tacos, rice, beans, fruit.
Tuesday, April 26
Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Sandwich, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, baked beans, fruit, cherry crisp.
Wednesday, April 27
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday, April 28
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese hot dot, fries, ranch beans, fruit.
Friday, April 29
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger, French fries, baked beans, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, April 21
Breakfast: Toast, breakfast scramble, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ pulled pork, fries, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, April 22
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, garden salad, chips, fruit.
Monday, April 25
Breakfast: Toast, breakfast bowl, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday, April 26
Breakfast: Breakfast calzone, gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, green beans, pudding, fruit.
Wednesday, April 27
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, April 28
Breakfast: Pancakes, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Roasted chicken, potato wedges, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, April 29
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, April 21
Breakfast: Sweet waffle sticks, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ pulled pork, potato wedges, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, April 22
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, garden salad, chips, fruit.
Monday, April 25
Breakfast: Donut holes, fruit.
Lunch: Hot Italian melt, mac and cheese, baby
Tuesday, April 26
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Wednesday, April 27
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, April 28
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, pudding, fruit.
Friday, April 29
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, April 21 – Ranchers chicken, broccoli, mashed potatoes with gravy, garlic bread, applesauce cake.
Friday, April 22 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, gelatin with fruit.
Monday, April 25 – Hamburger steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit cobbler.
Tuesday, April 26 – Chicken pot pie, corn, biscuits, carrot cake with frosting.
Wednesday, April 27 – Goulash, baked beans, potato salad, hot roll, brownies.
Thursday, April 28 – Baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, mixed fruit cup.
Friday, April 29 – Salmon patties or breaded fish, tater tots, cole slaw, hush puppies, strawberry jello cake.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
