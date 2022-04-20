School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, April 21

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Sloppy joes, French fries, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, peach cobbler.

Friday, April 22

No School

Monday, April 25

Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.

Lunch: Crunchy tacos, rice, beans, fruit.

Tuesday, April 26

Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt with fruit.

Lunch: Sandwich, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, baked beans, fruit, cherry crisp.

Wednesday, April 27

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Thursday, April 28

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Chili cheese hot dot, fries, ranch beans, fruit.

Friday, April 29

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburger, French fries, baked beans, fruit, brownie.

Whitebead School

Thursday, April 21

Breakfast: Toast, breakfast scramble, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: BBQ pulled pork, fries, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, April 22

Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, garden salad, chips, fruit.

Monday, April 25

Breakfast: Toast, breakfast bowl, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.

Tuesday, April 26

Breakfast: Breakfast calzone, gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, green beans, pudding, fruit.

Wednesday, April 27

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Taco soup, beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Thursday, April 28

Breakfast: Pancakes, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Roasted chicken, potato wedges, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, April 29

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, fruit.

Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Thursday, April 21

Breakfast: Sweet waffle sticks, fruit.

Lunch: BBQ pulled pork, potato wedges, dinner roll, fruit.

Friday, April 22

Breakfast: Donut, fruit.

Lunch: Cheeseburger, garden salad, chips, fruit.

Monday, April 25

Breakfast: Donut holes, fruit.

Lunch: Hot Italian melt, mac and cheese, baby

Tuesday, April 26

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.

Lunch: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, fruit.

Wednesday, April 27

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.

Lunch: Taco soup, beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Thursday, April 28

Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, pudding, fruit.

Friday, April 29

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, fruit.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, April 21 – Ranchers chicken, broccoli, mashed potatoes with gravy, garlic bread, applesauce cake.

Friday, April 22 – Red beans and ham, spinach, tomato spoon relish, cornbread, gelatin with fruit.

Monday, April 25 – Hamburger steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit cobbler.

Tuesday, April 26 – Chicken pot pie, corn, biscuits, carrot cake with frosting.

Wednesday, April 27 – Goulash, baked beans, potato salad, hot roll, brownies.

Thursday, April 28 – Baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, mixed fruit cup.

Friday, April 29 – Salmon patties or breaded fish, tater tots, cole slaw, hush puppies, strawberry jello cake.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. The center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.

