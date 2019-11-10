Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Nov. 11-15
Monday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, breadstick, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef gordita, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, tater tots, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Soft taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Calzone, garden salad, baby carrots, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Nov. 11-15
Monday
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, cornbread, veggie sticks with ranch, cobbler.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Stromboli with marinara, green peas, salad, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast casserole, fruit.
Lunch: Nachos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Malt-o-Meal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, sugar cookie.
Whitebead School
Nov. 11-15
Monday
Breakfast: Donut holes, peach cups.
Lunch: Mac and cheese, roasted broccoli, corn, hot roll, diced pears.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancakes, strawberry cup.
Lunch: Cheese nachos, diced chicken, salsa, pinto beans, mixed fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Yogurt and granola, blueberries.
Lunch: Steak fingers, potatoes and gravy, green peas, hot roll, diced peaches.
Thursday
Breakfast: Cereal, dried fruit mix.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, carrots and ranch, tater tots, orange wedges.
Friday
Breakfast: Muffin, apple wedges.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, green beans, assorted fruit, cookie.
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Nov. 11
Beef tips with noodles and mushroom gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, roll, tropical fruit mix.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Meat loaf, stewed cabbage, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, stewed apples.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Ranchers chicken, whole kernel corn, cauliflower, sliced bread, iced cake.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Club sandwich, relish tray, cream tomato soup, crackers, cherry and banana jello.
Friday, Nov. 15
Beans with ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
