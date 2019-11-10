Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.