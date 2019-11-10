Elmore City-Pernell Schools

Nov. 11-15

Monday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, breadstick, green beans, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Beef gordita, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, tater tots, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Soft taco, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Calzone, garden salad, baby carrots, fruit.

(Salad bar at lunch every day.)

Pauls Valley Schools

Nov. 11-15

Monday

Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Taco soup, cornbread, veggie sticks with ranch, cobbler.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Stromboli with marinara, green peas, salad, fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Breakfast casserole, fruit.

Lunch: Nachos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.

Thursday

Breakfast: Malt-o-Meal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.

Friday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit, sugar cookie.

Whitebead School

Nov. 11-15

Monday

Breakfast: Donut holes, peach cups.

Lunch: Mac and cheese, roasted broccoli, corn, hot roll, diced pears.

Tuesday

Breakfast: Pancakes, strawberry cup.

Lunch: Cheese nachos, diced chicken, salsa, pinto beans, mixed fruit.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Yogurt and granola, blueberries.

Lunch: Steak fingers, potatoes and gravy, green peas, hot roll, diced peaches.

Thursday

Breakfast: Cereal, dried fruit mix.

Lunch: Sloppy joes, carrots and ranch, tater tots, orange wedges.

Friday

Breakfast: Muffin, apple wedges.

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, green beans, assorted fruit, cookie.

(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Monday, Nov. 11

Beef tips with noodles and mushroom gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, roll, tropical fruit mix.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Meat loaf, stewed cabbage, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, stewed apples.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Ranchers chicken, whole kernel corn, cauliflower, sliced bread, iced cake.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Club sandwich, relish tray, cream tomato soup, crackers, cherry and banana jello.

Friday, Nov. 15

Beans with ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.

Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.

