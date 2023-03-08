School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, March 9

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Friday, March 10

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: BBQ sandwiches, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake.

(Spring Break is March 13-17)

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, March 9 – Ham or turkey chef's salad, potato soup, crackers, cake.

Friday, March 10 – Beef goulash, pea salad, copper penny carrots, cornbread, fruit.

Monday, March 13 – Chili cheese dog or Frito chili pie, sliced tomatoes, potato salad, cake.

Tuesday, March 14 – Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, roasted vegetables, biscuit, bar.

Wednesday, March 15 – Meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, cookie.

Thursday, March 16 – Pork roast or smothered pork chop, macaroni and cheese, green beans, biscuit, fruit.

Friday, March 17 – Red beans with rice and sausage, oven baked okra, coleslaw, pudding.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.

