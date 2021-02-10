School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Feb. 11
Breakfast: Long john, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, cornbread, salad, cheese sticks, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 12
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza pockets, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Feb. 15
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Meatball sub, chips, pickle spear, veggie stick with ranch, fruit, cookie.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, chips, fruit cobbler.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and ham, hash browns, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 19
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger, chips, lettuce, tomato, pickle and cheese, baked beans, fruit, snicker doodle cookie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Feb.11
Breakfast: Muffins, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken ziti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 12
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, cake with strawberries.
Monday, Feb. 15
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Hot dogs, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit.
Lunch: Tacos, pinto beans, chips, salsa, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Breakfast: Donuts, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, French fries, roasted broccoli, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 19
No School
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Feb. 11
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Southwest turkey pot pie, biscuit, garden salad with ranch dressing, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 12
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, BBQ baked beans, rice treats, fruit.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger mac, garlic bread stick, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: Blueberry pancake bites, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef nacho bar with queso, chips and beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 19
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, baby carrots, cinnamon stick, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Feb. 11
Baked fish krispies, marinated Italian salad, cheesy potato bake, hush puppies, bread pudding with lemon sauce.
Friday, Feb. 12
Pinto beans with ham, tomato spoon relish, oven fried okra, cornbread, chocolate Texas sheet cake.
Monday, Feb. 15
Beef tips with noodles and mushroom gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, roll, tropical fruit mix.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Loaded baked potato, broccoli and cheese soup, crackers, jello with pears, strawberry short cake with topping.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Chicken spaghetti, creamed corn, steamed broccoli, hot roll, peaches.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, baked beans, snicker doodle cookies.
Friday, Feb. 19
Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, hot roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
