Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Jan. 6-10
Monday
Breakfast: Pancake, sausage patty, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, scrambled eggs, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Nacho bar with chicken, questo, beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Waffles, scrambled eggs, sausage, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, baby carrots, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
(Salad bar at lunch every day.)
Pauls Valley Schools
Jan. 6-10
Monday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, breadstick, fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, ranch beans, roll, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Beef taco, rice, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Jan. 6-10
Monday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, dried cranberries.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, tater tots, corn, hot roll, diced peaches.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Mini-waffles, peach cup.
Lunch: Chicken fajita, chips and salsa, pinto beans, salad with ranch, pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Cereal, mandarin oranges.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots and ranch, green beans, diced pears.
Thursday
Breakfast: Donut holes, apple wedges.
Lunch: Spaghetti, salad with ranch, green beans, garlic breadstick, orange wedges.
Friday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, assorted fruit.
Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cheese, veggie beans, carrots and ranch, applesauce.
(Healthy Hut, selling snack items for $1, and a fruit and vegetable bar are available.)
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Jan. 6
Pork chop with mushroom gravy, California blend, scalloped potatoes, dinner roll, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Chicken and broccoli rice casserole, salad, dinner roll, pineapple fluff.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll, tropical fruit mix.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Ranchers chicken, whole kernel corn, roasted cauliflower, dinner roll, iced cake.
Friday, Jan. 10
Beans and ham, sautéed spinach, potato wedges, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Due to budget restrictions if you plan to eat at the center make a reservation by 12:30 p.m. the day before at the center or call 405-238-5892.
