Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Jan. 7
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, veggie sticks with ranch, cornbread, cheese sticks, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 8
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Jan. 11
Breakfast: Muffins, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, garlic stick, salad, fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese hot dog, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, ranch style beans, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage patty, fruit.
Lunch: Mac and cheese with little smokies, green beans, salad, roll, chocolate cake.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, rice, refried beans with cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 15
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Hot ham and cheese, French fries, salad, pickle spear, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Jan. 7
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, French fries, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 8
Breakfast: French toast, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Monday, Jan. 11
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburgers, French fries, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Breakfast: Breakfast tornado, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, pinto beans, salad, chips, salsa, ranch, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, peas and carrots, hot roll, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti, green beans, bread stick, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 15
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, fruit, cookie.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Jan. 7
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Nacho bar with beef, queso, beans and tortilla chips, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 8
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, baby carrots, fruit.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Breakfast: Waffle, scrambled eggs, oatmeal, fruit.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Breakfast: Oatmeal with toppings, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef enchiladas, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pancake, scrambled eggs, sausage, breakfast potatoes, fruit.
Friday, Jan. 15
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza round, Italian salad, baby carrots, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Jan. 7
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, baked beans, snicker doodle cookies.
Friday, Jan. 8
Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, spinach, hot roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Monday, Jan. 11
Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onions and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whip topping.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Chicken enchilada casserole, fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips with salsa, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, stewed apples.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Club sandwich, relish tray, cream of tomato soup, crackers, cherry and banana jello.
Friday, Jan. 15
Red beans with ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
