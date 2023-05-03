School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools

Thursday, May 4

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Hamburgers with toppings, oven potatoes, baked beans, fruit, cake.

Friday, May 5

No School

Monday, May 8

Breakfast: Donuts, cereal, fruit.

Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit, cake.

Tuesday, May 9

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, salad, garlic stick, fruit.

Wednesday, May 10

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.

Lunch: Chili cheese dogs, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.

Thursday, May 11

Breakfast: French toast sticks, sausage link, fruit.

Lunch: Sloppy joes, oven fries, veggie sticks with ranch, baked beans, fruit.

Friday, May 12

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.

Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.

Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.

Southern Oklahoma

Nutrition Program

Thursday, May 4 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, pudding.

Friday, May 5 – Polish sausage on bun or sliced bread, cabbage or sauerkraut, potato wedges, ambrosia.

Monday, May 8 – Open face roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, fruit.

Tuesday, May 9 – Chicken alfredo, broccoli, tossed salad, garlic bread, cake.

Wednesday, May 10 –Bread fish or fish sticks, tomato-onion-cucumber salad, spinach, dinner roll, cookie.

Thursday, May 11 – Beef pot roast with carrots and potatoes, green beans, biscuit, pudding/gelatin.

Friday, May 12 – Ham or turkey sandwich with toppings, vegetable soup, bar/cobbler.

Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.

