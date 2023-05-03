School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, May 4
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburgers with toppings, oven potatoes, baked beans, fruit, cake.
Friday, May 5
No School
Monday, May 8
Breakfast: Donuts, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit, cake.
Tuesday, May 9
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green peas, salad, garlic stick, fruit.
Wednesday, May 10
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese dogs, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Thursday, May 11
Breakfast: French toast sticks, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Sloppy joes, oven fries, veggie sticks with ranch, baked beans, fruit.
Friday, May 12
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, May 4 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, pudding.
Friday, May 5 – Polish sausage on bun or sliced bread, cabbage or sauerkraut, potato wedges, ambrosia.
Monday, May 8 – Open face roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, fruit.
Tuesday, May 9 – Chicken alfredo, broccoli, tossed salad, garlic bread, cake.
Wednesday, May 10 –Bread fish or fish sticks, tomato-onion-cucumber salad, spinach, dinner roll, cookie.
Thursday, May 11 – Beef pot roast with carrots and potatoes, green beans, biscuit, pudding/gelatin.
Friday, May 12 – Ham or turkey sandwich with toppings, vegetable soup, bar/cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations.
