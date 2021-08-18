School/Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Aug. 19
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 20
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburgers, chips, lettuce, tomato, pickles, fruit, wacky cake.
Monday, Aug. 23
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato, salsa and cheese, rice, beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Lasagna, green peas, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt with fruit.
Lunch: Pigs in a blanket, baked beans, salad, fruit, sugar cookie.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 27
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, chips, veggie sticks with ranch, beans, fruit, white cake.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Aug. 19
Breakfast: Breakfast taco, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Ranch chicken wrap, baby carrots with ranch, chips, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 20
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Calzone, marinara sauce, caesar salad, fruit.
Monday, Aug. 23
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger mac, garlic bread stick, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bagel, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Breakfast: Glazed pancake bites, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pork carnita tacos, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 27
Breakfast: Kolache, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, baby carrots with ranch, freeze pop, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Aug. 19
Breakfast: Breakfast taco, fruit
Lunch: Ranch chicken wrap, baby carrots with ranch, chips, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 20
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Calzone, marinara sauce, caesar salad, fruit.
Monday, Aug. 23
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Breakfast: Muffin, cheese stick, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bagel, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Breakfast: Glazed pancake bites, fruit.
Lunch: Pork carnita tacos, refried beans, chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday, Aug. 27
Breakfast: Kolache, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, baby carrots with ranch, freeze pop, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Aug. 19
Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni with tomatoes, green peas, blushing pears.
Friday, Aug. 20
Chef salad with ham and turkey, broccoli and cheese soup, pineapple, crackers, almond butter cookies.
Monday, Aug. 23
Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit cup.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Chicken pot pie with veggies, Harvard beets, rice pudding with lemon sauce.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Sloppy joe sandwich, sliced tomatoes, green pea salad, apple crisp.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Chicken stir fry with rice and vegetables, coppery penney carrots, cornbread, snicker doodle cookies.
Friday, Aug. 27
Baked fish or fish sticks, scalloped corn, zucchini and tomatoes, hush puppies, harvest cake.
Senior menus may change. Dine-in meals at the senior center returned July 1. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. With the return of dine-in the drive-thru service has ended.
