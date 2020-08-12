Whitebead School
Aug. 13-14
Monday
Breakfast: Cereal, cinnamon toast, blueberries.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, corn, watermelon.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, dried fruit mix.
Lunch: Corn dog, French fries, carrots with ranch, diced peaches.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Monday, Aug. 17
Beef tips with noodles and mushroom gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, tropical fruit mix.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Meat loaf, stewed cabbage, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, stewed apples.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Ranchers chicken, cauliflower, whole kernel corn, sliced bread, iced cake.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Club sandwich, relish tray, cream of tomato soup, crackers, cherry-banana jello.
Friday, Aug. 21
Beans and ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
