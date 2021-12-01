School-Senior Menus

Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Dec. 2
Breakfast: Breakfast scrambler with sausage, salsa, fruit.
Lunch: Taco soup, cornbread, veggie sticks with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 3
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, cheese and pickle, fries, fruit, brownie.
Monday, Dec. 6
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Nachos, beans, rice, fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Stromboli with marinara, green beans, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Breakfast: Oats, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Chili dog with cheese, chips, beans, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 10
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, wacky cake.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Dec. 2
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, garlic knot, green beans, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 3
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt.
Lunch: Pulled pork, BBQ baked beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Monday, Dec. 6
Breakfast: French toast bites, fruit.
Lunch: Pig in a blanket, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Breakfast: Waffle, scrambled eggs, fruit.
Lunch: Hot deli sub, baby carrots with ranch, fruit.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with fruit.
Lunch: Chicken nacho bar, chips, salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fruit.
Lunch: Chili cheese tots, sticky bun, fruit.
Friday, Dec. 10
Breakfast: Donut, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Personal pizza, caesar salad, fruit.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Dec. 2 – Pork chop with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll, pineapple upside down cake.
Friday, Dec. 3 – Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, fruit cobbler.
Monday, Dec. 6 – Smothered hamburger steak, hominy casserole, tomato, onions, cucumber salad, dinner roll, chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, tossed salad, garlic bread, ambrosia with pineapple.
Wednesday, Dec. 8 – Turkey and swiss sandwich with tomatoes, onions and lettuce, green pea salad, bread pudding.
Thursday, Dec. 9 – Baked chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, Mexican corn, dinner roll, apricots.
Friday, Dec. 10 – Sliced baked ham, steamed broccoli, baked sweet potato, dinner roll, brownie.
Senior menus may change. Call the center at 405-238-5892 to make reservations. Now the center offers dine-in and drive-thru meals.
